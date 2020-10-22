World Series Tied 1-1

(Newser) – Brandon Lowe busted out early and Tampa Bay’s bullpen hung on late. Rays and Dodgers, tied in Texas. Lowe shook loose from his extended postseason slump with two opposite-field home runs, and Tampa Bay held off Los Angeles 6-4 on Wednesday night to square the World Series at one game apiece, the AP reports. “Yeah, those felt really good,” said Lowe, a 2019 All-Star who led the Rays with 14 homers and 37 RBIs this season. “It felt great to kind of get back and contribute to the team. They’ve been doing so well for the past month—it felt really good to get back and actually start doing stuff again.” Blake Snell struck out nine in 4 2/3 innings for the Rays and didn't allow a hit until Chris Taylor's two-run homer trimmed it to 5-2 in the fifth. The Dodgers threatened to complete a big comeback in the eighth, but Tampa Bay's relievers held firm.

Lowe and Joey Wendle each had three RBIs for the Rays, whose six runs and 10 hits were their most over the past 11 postseason games. “I think today was a little bit better indicator of the kind of team that we are,” Wendle said. “Just a complete win, complete team win, everybody contributing at different parts of the game.” Nick Anderson got four outs for the victory. Diego Castillo earned the save when he struck out Taylor, the only batter he faced. Left-hander Aaron Loup also did a nice job, throwing a called third strike past Cody Bellinger with a runner on second to end the eighth before retiring the first two hitters in the ninth. After an off day, Game 3 in the best-of-seven Series matches two big-game pitchers starting on extra rest Friday night. (More on the game here.)