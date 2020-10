(Newser) – Jared Kushner is finding himself on the receiving end of some Twitter ire following a Monday appearance on Fox & Friends in which he stated that Black people need to "want to be successful." The quote, per Bloomberg: "One thing we’ve seen in a lot of the Black community, which is mostly Democrat, is that President Trump’s policies are the policies that can help people break out of the problems that they’re complaining about. But he can’t want them to be successful more than they want to be successful.” He went on to say that the Black community recognizes all the things Trump has delivered on, which is translating into a "groundswell of support" for the president. More:

NBC News reports Trump ended up with 8% of the Black vote in 2016, and it points to a FiveThirtyEight analysis suggesting Kushner is right to some degree about growing support. While not a groundswell, 10% of Black voters between ages 18 and 44 supported Trump in 2016 according to UCLA Nationscape’s polling; that figure is now 21%. "Black voters remain an overwhelmingly Democratic-leaning constituency," says FiveThirtyEight, "but a notable reduction in their support could still be a problem for Biden."