Fox President, Anchors Told to Quarantine

(Newser) – Fox News has confirmed that it is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak that could sideline members of its election night team. Top Fox execs said in an internal memo Monday that there have been "a few" COVID-19 cases confirmed at the company. Sources tell the New York Times that Fox president Jay Wallace has been advised to self-quarantine after traveling to last week's debate on a charter flight with an infected person, as have anchors including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Dana Perino, and Juan Williams. The source says the affected anchors will be hosting their shows from home.

"We wanted to inform you about recent developments of a few positive COVID-19 cases at FOX News Media,” Wallace and Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in the email, per Mediaite. They said that over the next week, "we will be further reducing some of the workforce in our buildings and operating virtually wherever possible throughout the week." Sources tell the Washington Post that the infected person tested negative before departing Nashville on a flight bringing Fox employees back to New York City, but tested positive when passengers were tested again after arriving in New York. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

