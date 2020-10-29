(Newser) – Commuters in China got an unexpected windfall earlier this month, though not everyone leaves this story with a happy ending. Police in Chongqing, located in the southwestern part of the country, said that traffic was brought to a halt on Oct. 17 when a man on the 30th floor of an apartment building started hurling cash out of his window, the Guardian reports. Cops say the man was in a "trance" from the methamphetamine he'd taken, resulting in what the local media called a "heavenly rain of bank notes from the sky."

Video of the incident shows bills floating through the air, with traffic at a standstill on the ground below as people scrambled to scoop up the cash. The Shapingba Public Security Bureau, which IDed the man simply by his surname of Bo, says he's facing charges of narcotics abuse, per Newsweek. He's also reportedly receiving treatment for his drug problem.


