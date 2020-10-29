AOC 'Cautious About Words' When Answering One Question

(Newser) – Vanity Fair is out with a lengthy profile of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and both her supporters and critics might be interested that it notes she will be 35—barely—in 2024 and thus eligible to run for president. This already has chatter going in some circles about a potential primary between her and Kamala Harris. As you might expect, AOC is not going there in the interview, though she does make clear she isn't necessarily planning to make a career out of being a congresswoman. Highlights:

Future: "I don’t know if I’m really going to be staying in the House forever, or if I do stay in the House, what that would look like," she says. "I don’t see myself really staying where I’m at for the rest of my life." The story by Michelle Ruiz notes "this is one of the few times AOC seems guarded and cautious about her words." More from AOC: "I don’t want to aspire to a quote-unquote higher position just for the sake of that title or just for the sake of having a different or higher position. I truly make an assessment to see if I can be more effective."

