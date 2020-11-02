 
Prince William Kept COVID Diagnosis Under Wraps: Report

Sources say he tested positive for coronavirus in April
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 2, 2020 12:01 AM CST

(Newser) – Prince William reportedly contracted the coronavirus back in April, but kept the diagnosis secret in order to avoid alarming the public. The BBC, citing palace sources, says William was treated by palace doctors and isolated at home. Per the sources who spoke to British tabloid the Sun, which was first to report the news, he struggled to breathe at times during his illness, which was contracted days after his father, Prince Charles, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson both announced positive tests. The tabloid also notes that after April 9, William had a weeklong break from phone and video engagements, but those picked back up on April 16 and he ultimately carried out a total of 14 that month and even appeared on Comic Relief April 23. The royal family has not confirmed the COVID-19 diagnosis. (Read more Prince William stories.)

