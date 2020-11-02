27 Missing Children Found in Virginia

(Newser) – During a five-day operation dubbed "Operation Find Our Children," deputy US Marshals located 27 missing kids in Virginia, CNN reports. The Justice Department coordinated the effort with the Marshals Service's regional Fugitive Task Force; special agents, police officers and detectives from multipl federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies; employees of the Virginia Department of Social Services; and a team of medical professionals and experts from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, per a press release. The operation also located six children who had previously been reported as missing but were confirmed to be back with their legal guardian.

"The US Marshals Service is leading the way in a nationwide effort to rescue and recover missing and exploited children, and aid in the prevention of human trafficking," the press release states. "Since 2005, the US Marshals Service has recovered more than 2,000 missing children. Over the past five years, the agency has recovered missing children in 75% of the cases it has received. Of those recovered, 72% were recovered within seven days." This year, more than 440 other children have also been found in operations in Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, and other states. (Read more missing child stories.)

