(Newser) – Democrats currently hold a 232-197 advantage over Republicans in the House—with one Libertarian and five vacancies—and they are fighting to increase that majority by flipping GOP seats in the Sun Belt and elsewhere. The party flipped 41 seats in 2018 to regain control of the chamber. This time around, the GOP will have to flip at least 17 seats to gain a House majority, which pollsters consider highly unlikely, although there are at least a few vulnerable Democrats. Nonpartisan analysts expect the Democrats to pick up between three and 15 seats, reports the Washington Post. Main Democratic targets include suburban seats in red states, especially in the Sun Belt. Newser will follow the lead of the Associated Press on calling races. Some key ones to watch, per CNN:

Nebraska's 2nd district . GOP Rep. Richard Bacon vs. Democrat Kara Eastman.

. GOP Rep. Richard Bacon vs. Democrat Kara Eastman. Texas' 23rd district . Open seat, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones vs. Republican Tony Gonzales

. Open seat, Democrat Gina Ortiz Jones vs. Republican Tony Gonzales New Mexico's 2nd district . Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small vs. Republican Yvette Herrell.

. Democratic Rep. Xochitl Torres Small vs. Republican Yvette Herrell. Arizona's 6th district . GOP Rep. David Schweikert vs. Democrat Hiral Tipirneni.

. GOP Rep. David Schweikert vs. Democrat Hiral Tipirneni. New York's 24th district . GOP Rep. John Katko vs Democrat Dana Balter.

. GOP Rep. John Katko vs Democrat Dana Balter. Georgia's 6th district. Democratic Rep. Lucy McBath vs. Republican Karen Handel.

The AP reports that Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who expressed support for QAnon, won an open seat in Georgia's 14th district. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)