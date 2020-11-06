Armed Men Arrested at Counting Location

(Newser) – Two armed men were arrested Thursday near the Philadelphia convention center, police said, where an ongoing vote count could decide the presidential election. The men traveled to the city in a Hummer and did not have permits to carry the weapons in Pennsylvania, police said. They were arrested after police received a tip about their plans, the AP reports. A gun was found inside the vehicle, police said.

story continues below

A silver Hummer with Virginia license plates was parked Friday at the location where police say they found the men. It was adorned with an American flag and a window sticker for the right-wing conspiracy theory QAnon. Police said the men will be charged with firearms offenses. Their names have not been made public. They have yet to be arraigned. Information on lawyers who could comment on their behalf was not immediately available.