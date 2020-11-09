Another World Leader Tests Positive for COVID

(Newser) – Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is the latest world leader to test positive for COVID-19. The 42-year-old confirmed the diagnosis Monday and said he plans to self-isolate, Fox reports. "Despite all the quarantine measures, I received a positive test. I feel good & take a lot of vitamins," Zelensky tweeted. "Promise to isolate myself, but keep working. I will overcome COVID19 as most people do. It's gonna be fine!" A phone call in 2019 between Zelensky and President Trump led to Trump's impeachment after a whistleblower revealed that Trump had asked Zelensky to find damaging information on Joe Biden, the Hill notes. Zelensky congratulated Biden on his election win Saturday. The friendship between the US and Ukraine "becomes only stronger," he tweeted. (Read more coronavirus stories.)