LSU Player: I Was 'Violated Numerous Times' in Police Stop

(Newser) – Police in Baton Rouge say three officers have been placed on administrative leave following a Saturday night incident in which LSU Tigers player Koy Moore said he was "violated." "Last night, I was approached by a policeman. They pulled guns on me assuming I had a gun and drugs (screaming 'where's your gun?')" Moore said in a tweet Sunday. "I was violated numerous times even as going as far as trying to unzip my pants in search of a weapon that I repeatedly told them I did not have." Moore, a freshman wide receiver, said the "real problem" hasn't changed despite the election of a new president, CBS reports. "If I didn't tell those incompetent officers that I was an LSU football player, there's no telling if I wouldn't been here to tell the story," he wrote.

Moore, who is Black, said police snatched his phone away as he attempted to record the encounter. Police, who have not released body camera footage, said the incident occurred in a parking garage but have not confirmed any other details, the Advocate reports. Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul thanked Moore for "bringing this incident to our attention" and promised a thorough investigation. LSU officials including athletic director Scott Woodward issued statements supporting Moore. "Black Americans should never be treated unjustly by law enforcement," Woodward said. "We will do our part to help change systematic racism in America." (Read more LSU stories.)

