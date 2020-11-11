NBC Reporter Swears on Air, Blames #2020

(Newser) – When NBC correspondent Ken Dilanian started swearing during a live segment Tuesday, some viewers initially thought he had shocking news to share. "Oh s---. F---," Dilanian said after MSNBC host Craig Melvin asked him to deliver some breaking news. Deadline reports that Melvin remained "poker faced" as he cut away from Dilanian, saying "OK, I think we lost Ken for a second." Dilanian later came back on to deliver the segment on the consequences of President Trump's refusal to concede the election, reports Mediaite.

story continues below

"I want to sincerely apologize to viewers who may have heard me use profanity at the top of the last hit," Dilanian said. He also apologized in a tweet. "So sorry for the profanity I used on air last hour. I was experiencing some technical difficulties and mistakenly hung up on the control room, though my mic still was on. Perils of playing producer, cameraman and tech support all at the same time from home," he said, adding "#2020." (Read more NBC stories.)

