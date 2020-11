US Surpasses 1M Virus Cases in November

(Newser) – The US has surpassed 1 million new confirmed coronavirus cases in just the first 10 days of November, with more than 100,000 infections each day becoming the norm in a surge that shows no signs of slowing. The 1 million milestone came as governors across the nation are making increasingly desperate pleas with the public to take the fight against the virus more seriously, the AP reports. The governor of Wisconsin planned to take the unusual step of delivering a live address to the state Tuesday, urging unity and cooperation to fight COVID-19. Minnesota’s governor ordered bars and restaurants to close at 10pm, and Iowa’s governor said she will require masks at indoor gatherings of 25 or more people, inching toward more stringent measures after months of holding out. California also tightened restrictions on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

The alarming wave of cases across the US looks bigger and is more widespread than the surges that happened in the spring and summer. Newly confirmed infections in the US are running at all-time highs, pushing the running total to more than 10 million Several states posted records Tuesday, including more than 12,000 new cases in Illinois, 7,000 in Wisconsin, and 6,500 in Ohio. Unlike the earlier outbreaks, this one is not confined to a region or two. Cases are rising in almost every state. But experts say there are also reasons to think the nation is better able to deal with the virus this time around. "We're definitely in a better place" when it comes to improved medical tools and knowledge, says William Hanage, a Harvard University infectious-disease researcher. (Dr. Anthony Fauci says a new vaccine has shown "extraordinary" results.)