Neonatal Nurse Accused in Multiple Murders

(Newser) – A 30-year-old British nurse appeared in court Thursday to face horrific charges: Lucy Letby is accused of murdering eight babies in her care and attempting to murder 10 more, reports the BBC. Letby worked at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester, England, where the deaths occurred in 2015 and 2016. She was previously arrested twice as part of the ensuing investigation, but released both times before being re-arrested on Tuesday, notes the New York Times. Letby was remanded into custody following Thursday's court hearing. Much about the case remains unclear, including an alleged motive and the manner in which the infants were killed.

story continues below

What investigators have said previously is that the hospital launched an investigation after a higher-than-normal mortality rate emerged in its neonatal unit for preemies and babies with special needs. Some of the deaths were unexpected and doctors detected similarities in the cases, leading the police to become involved when the hospital could not rule out foul play. “We are fully supportive and respectful of the judicial processes, and as such will not be making any further comments at this stage,” says a hospital exec. “Our thoughts continue to be with all the families involved.” (Read more nurses stories.)

