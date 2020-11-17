(Newser) – If you've already finished building the Millennium Falcon and the Death Star, Lego Group has an "awe-inspiring" new challenge for you. In what it's touting as its "largest Lego brick set created to date," the Danish company last week unveiled its 9,036-piece replication of Rome's Colosseum, knocking the Millennium Falcon (which boasted a mere 7,541 pieces) out of the top spot, CNET reports. "One of the biggest challenges and one of the most important things was to convey the Colosseum's monumentality in the Lego form," Rok Zgalin Kobe, the designer of the 10.5-inch-high, 20.5-inch-wide new piece, says in a statement.

story continues below

Kobe also wants his design to spur consumer interest in the real deal. "Hopefully, people will be inspired to learn more about the original through the experience of building the LEGO model," he notes. What makes it extra challenging, per Gizmodo: Most of the set features bricks made of just three different shades of the same color, with "architectural elements" setting the bricks apart. Mashable highlights various views of the new piece. The Colosseum set is recommended for those 18 and older and will be available in Lego stores and on Lego.com starting on Black Friday (Nov. 27). Start digging under the sofa cushions for some extra coin, though—the model will set you back about $550. More here from Kobe on Lego's newest creation. (Read more Lego stories.)

