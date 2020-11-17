Rubio Uses a Term Sure to Displease Trump

(Newser) – Marco Rubio joined a select club on Monday with a seemingly humdrum response to question regarding Joe Biden. "Well, that'll be the president-elect's decision obviously," Rubio said when asked about the possibility of a fellow senator, Angus King, joining a Biden Cabinet. By NPR's count, the response makes Rubio the fifth Republican senator to refer to Biden as president-elect, the others being Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Ben Sasse. Rubio did, however, hedge a bit with the word "preliminary" when asked about his response. "Ultimately that's what the results, the preliminary results, seem to indicate," he said. "You certainly have to anticipate if that's the highest likelihood at this point." He added that Trump will continue to pursue his legal claims, "and if that changes, obviously, it'll be something we'll have to deal with."

story continues below

A story at Politico suggests more Republicans are starting to budge. Sen. John Cornyn, for example, says he has "every confidence on Jan. 20 we’re going to inaugurate a president, and it will probably be Joe Biden." North Dakota's Kevin Cramer says "it grows increasingly unlikely that a remedy would involve overturning the election." The Washington Post notes that GOP Sen. Roger Wicker balked at Trump's "I won" assertion, saying, "I wouldn't have advised that he put it that way." Most senators, including Mitch McConnell, continue to support Trump's challenges without explicitly echoing his claims of fraud. (Lindsey Graham has been one of Trump's more aggressive supporters on that front.) As for Biden, he sounded sympathetic Monday to the position of Republicans: “I understand a lot of your reluctance because of the way the president operates.” (Read more Marco Rubio stories.)

