Actress to Will Smith: 'I Lost Everything'

Looks like the Fresh Prince and Aunt Viv are finally good again. In an HBO Max reunion special for The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Will Smith and former co-star Janet Hubert sat down in front of former castmates to clear the air, E! Online reports. "We never really together publicly talk about Janet and what happened," Smith told the room. "And for me, it felt like I couldn't celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without finding a way to celebrate Janet." Their feud dates back to 1993, when Hubert says she was struggling with a newborn baby and an "abusive," unemployed husband, per the New York Post. Her mood plummeted, the show lowballed her on a contract, and she was let go. Hubert has since blasted Smith, calling him egotistical (and worse). Now, the reunion:

Hubert : "Home life was not good at all. I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things going on that nobody knew about. Cast had no idea what was going on."

: "Home life was not good at all. I was no longer laughing, smiling, joking because there were things going on that nobody knew about. Cast had no idea what was going on." Smith : "During that time of her pregnancy, I wasn't sensitive, wasn't perceptive. Now that I've had three kids, I've learned some things I did not know at the time. I would do things very differently. I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet."

: "During that time of her pregnancy, I wasn't sensitive, wasn't perceptive. Now that I've had three kids, I've learned some things I did not know at the time. I would do things very differently. I can see where I made the set very difficult for Janet." Hubert : "Words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything, everything. I understand you were able to move forward. You know those words—calling a Black woman 'difficult' in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It's hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business. I felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward. And I'm sorry I have blasted you to pieces."

: "Words can kill. I lost everything. Reputation. Everything, everything. I understand you were able to move forward. You know those words—calling a Black woman 'difficult' in Hollywood is the kiss of death. It's hard enough being a dark-skinned Black woman in this business. I felt it was necessary for us to finally move forward. And I'm sorry I have blasted you to pieces." Smith : "The person I want to be is someone who protects you, not someone that unleashes dogs on you."

: "The person I want to be is someone who protects you, not someone that unleashes dogs on you." Hubert: "We good."