(Newser) – President Trump's reclusive older sister hadn't really emerged from the shadows, but he thought so—and he tweeted eagerly about it, the Guardian reports. "Thank you Elizabeth, LOVE!" he wrote while retweeting an article by conservative radio host Wayne Dupree, who quoted a line of election-related tweets attributed to Trump sister Elizabeth Trump Grau: "My brother Don won this election and will fight this to the very end," the tweets read, per Vice. "We've always been a family of fighters. We are all so very proud of him and the job he has done for our country. 4 MORE YEARS!" But it seems the Twitter account was all prank. "I would've clarified sooner that I was a parody but I certainly didn't anticipate President Trump himself taking notice of the account," the account tweeted Friday.

