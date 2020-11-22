 
Australia's Deadly Shark Streak Continues

55-year-old man is 8th casualty in deadliest year since 1929
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 22, 2020 8:17 AM CST

(Newser) – Australia is having a run deadly enough to make one think twice about going to the beach, with a 55-year-old man becoming the eighth shark fatality of the year in an attack Sunday at Cable Beach, on the Indian Ocean coast. The man was attacked by an unknown species of shark, suffered wounds to his thighs and hand, and died at the scene. The beach has since been closed and is under patrol. The attack makes 2020 the deadliest year in almost a century, when nine people were killed by sharks in 1929, notes Sky News. CNN notes that by comparison, 2019 saw zero fatal attacks. (One shark attacked a woman, and her husband was not having it.)

