Australia's Deadly Shark Streak Continues

This aerial photo shows Cable Beach and the town of Broome, Western Australia, in 2014. A 55-year-old man died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 after being attacked by a shark off Cable Beach, a popular tourist spot on Australia’s Indian Ocean coast, the eighth fatality in the country this year. (Kim Christian/AAP Image via AP)

