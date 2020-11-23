(Newser) – Rescuing someone who falls into a well is difficult enough. But rescuing an elephant? Authorities in southern India managed the feat when the animal fell into a well about 50 feet deep, reports NPR. It took 12 hours and three main steps: using pipes to pump out some of the water, sedating the elephant, and hoisting it safely out with a crane. You can see for yourself in this video from the Guardian.

The elephant fell into the well in the Dharmapuri district of Tamil Nadu state, and Reuters reports that it's actually the third to do so in the last year alone in the region. Deforestation is one factor in the increased encounters. The well had bushes around it, but no fence or wall. "It was found to be healthy and active when we monitored it for three hours after the rescue," says a local forest officer. "Credits to the elephant also for her will," adds another forest official, per NPR. (Read more elephants stories.)

