Russian Pranksters Fool Trudeau With 'Greta' Call

(Newser)
Add Justin Trudeau to the list of those fooled by notorious Russian pranksters Alexey Stolyarov and Vladimir Kuznetsov, aka Vovan and Lexus. They have released audio of a call earlier this year in they impersonated Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and spoke to the Canadian prime minister, the BBC reports. He discussed subjects including world peace and NATO. "Leave NATO, drop your weapons, pick flowers, smile at nature," the fake Greta told Trudeau. When asked about President Trump, Trudeau diplomatically said it was his job to "work with world leaders that other people choose," adding: "I can certainly understand that people can feel very, very strongly about him." He ended the call when "Greta" asked if he could introduce her to South Park characters Terrence and Philip. Trudeau "determined the call was fake and promptly ended it," his office said in a statement Tuesday, per CTV. (The Thunberg impersonation also fooled Prince Harry.)