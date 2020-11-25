YouTube Cracks Down on Right-Wing Channel OANN

(Newser) – In what NBC News calls its "largest crackdown" against OANN, YouTube has suspended the right-wing news network for a week after it posted a fake cure for the coronavirus on its YouTube page. One America News Network's account has also been demonetized, and cannot earn money from ads unless it re-applies for YouTube's Partner Program and is readmitted. In a statement Tuesday, YouTube said the penalties were due to the channel's "repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy." It's not clear exactly what OANN posted (the video was pulled by YouTube), but it has also circulated other misinformation including claims that President Trump won the election. Two more strikes and the account will be terminated, Axios reports. (Read more OANN stories.)