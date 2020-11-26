Lawyer Fired by Trump Files Election Fraud Suits

(Newser) – Sidney Powell has filed lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia claiming election fraud, despite being publicly disowned by the Trump campaign. The suits blame supposed vote-counting inaccuracites on voting machines, mail-in ballots and former Venezuelan President Hugo Chávez, Bloomberg reports. Powell posted the suits, which were filled with typos and garble, on her website under the headline: "The Kraken Is Released." She had made many of the accusations while she was on Trump's team, appearing with Rudy Giuliani, declining to provide evidence for them when pressed, per the Hill. Powell's suits say the conpriracy to steal the election from President Trump included "agents acting on behalf of China and Iran" accessing voting machine software to "monitor and manipulate" the voting.

The filings name state officials including the governors and secretaries of state of Michigan and Georgia. Powell claims that Dominion voting machines in both states switched votes from Trump to Joe Biden, saying they were built to ensure that the late President Hugo Chavez won every election in Venesuela, per Business Insider. That's not true, CNN found. Other allegations involve forged ballots and claims that election observers weren't allowed to watch votes being counted. By Powell's count, Georgia needs to throw out 96,600 votes. The state's results "must be disregarded," she says, per the Independent, though Georgia already has certified them. (Tucker Carlson presssured Powell unsuccesfully to show her evidence.)

