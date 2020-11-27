US Oil Execs Lured to Venezuela Found Guilty

(Newser) – Six American oil executives held for three years in Venezuela were found guilty of corruption charges by a judge Thursday and immediately sentenced to prison, defense lawyers said, dashing hopes of a quick release that would send them home to their families in the United States. Some relatives had been bracing for the disheartening outcome, which came on the evening of Thanksgiving Day, the AP reports. Alirio Rafael Zambrano, brother to two of the men, said they were ""undeniably innocent" and victims of "judicial terrorism." No evidence in the case supports a guilty conviction, he said. "We, the family, are heartbroken to be separated even further from our loved ones," Zambrano said. "We pray that the leaders of our nation step forward and continue to fight unceasingly for their freedom and human rights.”

Attorney María Alejandra Poleo, who helped represent three of the men, said the case was "void of evidence." "Of course, the defense will appeal the decision," she said. The so-called Citgo 6 are employees of Houston-based Citgo refining company, which is owned by Venezuela’s state oil company, PDVSA. They had been lured to Venezuela three years ago for a business meeting and were arrested on corruption charges. Their arrest launched a purge by President Nicolás Maduro's government of PDVSA at a time when relations between Caracas and Washington were crumbling as Venezuela plummeted into economic and social crisis. Five of the men were sentenced to prison terms of 8 years and 10 months, while one of them received a 13-year sentence.