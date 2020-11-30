Trump Did Not Like What He Saw on 60 Minutes

(Newser) – President Trump got more bad news over the weekend about his legal challenges of the election, but he made clear on Sunday that he's not changing his tune. First came his lengthy interview on Fox News, in which he repeated his claims of election fraud. And on Sunday night, he tuned in to 60 Minutes and lashed out about what he saw. The show featured an interview with Christopher Krebs, the former federal official who vouched for the integrity of the election, only to be fired by Trump. "We did it right," Krebs told interviewer Scott Pelley. "This was a secure election." But Trump took exception to that, tweeting Sunday night that this "was probably our least secure (election) EVER!"

The president again repeated his unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, tweeting there was "NO WAY WE LOST THIS ELECTION." But Krebs, a Republican, shot down allegations of rigged voting machines, hacking by foreign entities, etc. “There is no foreign power that is flipping votes," he said. "There’s no domestic actor flipping votes." He also defended election officials such as Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, another Republican. "He put country before party in his holding a free and fair election in that state," said Krebs. "There are some real heroes out there. There are some real patriots.” (Read more President Trump stories.)

