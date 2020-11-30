Felicity Huffman Has First Post-Prison Role

(Newser) – After starring in her own personal prison drama, Felicity Huffman has a new role lined up. The Desperate Housewives star is returning to ABC for an as-yet-untitled comedy inspired by the real-life story of Susan Savage, who inherited Triple-A baseball team the Sacramento River Cats after her husband's death, Variety reports. Deadline describes it as a "funny, surprising, and occasionally heartbreaking half-hour about love, loss, family, and Triple-A baseball." Zack Gottsagen, star of the Peanut Butter Falcon, will co-star as her son. This is Huffman's first acting project since she spent 11 days in prison last year for her involvement in the college admissions bribery scandal. She completed a year of supervised release last month. (Read more Felicity Huffman stories.)