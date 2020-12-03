CNN Ratings Soar, Top Fox in Coveted Demographic

(Newser) – The 2020 election didn't just inspire a record-setting number of votes—it also had America glued to the news. CNN and Fox News reaped the most benefits, with CNN dominating the coveted age demographic of 25 to 54 in November and raising its overall viewership by a 135% compared to last year's frame, the Wrap reports. Fox News won the best November total with 1.94 million total average viewers for the month and 413,000 in the key demo, while CNN scored 1.78 million average viewers and 558,000 in the demo; MSNBC drew 1.59 million and 302,000, respectively. While Fox News and CNN racked up their best-ever November numbers, the Hollywood Reporter notes that Fox had four of the top five shows in total viewers and topped all the networks on election night. (Read more cable news stories.)