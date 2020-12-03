Nation's Spy Chief Just Unloaded on China

(Newser) – The nation's top intelligence official just unloaded on China in unusual fashion. "The People’s Republic of China poses the greatest threat to America today, and the greatest threat to democracy and freedom world-wide since World War II," writes director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. Beijing's leaders, he asserts, aim to dominate the US and the rest of the world on everything from the military to the economy to technology, and they are "preparing for an open-ended period of confrontation with the US." China, he adds, "should be America’s primary national security focus going forward."



It is "exceedingly rare for the head of the US intelligence community to make public accusations about a rival power," writes Mike Allen at Axios. Such assessments are typically made to the president and lawmakers behind closed doors. Why? It's seen as part of a push by the Trump administration to ramp up the case against China before President Trump leaves office. As Bloomberg puts it, the administration wants to "lock in its policies and posture toward China" and make it more difficult for Joe Biden to unwind them. The Hill notes that US-China relations have soured on a number of fronts, including over COVID, trade, and the South China Sea.