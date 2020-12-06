SNL Goes to Town on Giuliani's Hearing

(Newser) – Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani returned again to Saturday Night Live to romp through what Mashable calls a "fart-filled election hearing" in Michigan that blurs the line with reality. McKinnon trotted out witnesses including Cecily Strong as "barely intoxicated" Dominion Voting Systems IT contractor Melissa Carone who told the panel that she personally saw hundreds or thousands of dead people voting. "Did you check every poll? Did you talk to all the dead people?" she asked, per CNN. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David." A parade of witnesses follows: A woman who ate ballots, a guy abducted by aliens, the My Pillow CEO, two guys who want to kidnap Michigan's governor, and Nicole Kidman's character from The Undoing. Concludes McKinnon: "If you liked what you saw here today, we're giving a press conference right after this at the Ritz-Carlton... Plumbing and Heating Supply Company." Jason Bateman guest-hosted. (Read more Saturday Night Live stories.)