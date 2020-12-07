He Broke Quarantine for 8 Seconds. Now, a $3.5K Fine

(Newser) – Taiwan has had only about 700 cases and only seven deaths from the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins University, and it intends to keep it that way. That's why the island nation is so strict with its quarantine protocols, as one man recently found out. The Filipino migrant worker was holed up in one of the 56 quarantine hotels scattered around Kaohsiung City, where he was under strict orders not to leave his room, per CNN. But the man was spotted on CCTV by hotel workers stepping into the hallway for a whole eight seconds before turning around and heading back inside, Taiwan's Central News Agency reports.

Hotel staff contacted the country's health agency, and the man has now been hit with a $3,500 fine for those eight seconds of relative freedom. CNN reports that Taiwan has managed to keep its COVID-19 numbers low not with sweeping nationwide lockdowns, but with fast initial responses to cases, aggressive testing and contact tracing, and rigid enforcement of safety protocols regarding quarantine.


