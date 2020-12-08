Israel's Ex-Space Boss: Trump Interacted With Aliens

(Newser) – The race to get to Mars is apparently a smokescreen. According to the man who led Israel's space security program for almost three decades from 1981 to 2010, American astronauts have already found their way to a secret underground Mars base created by aliens. In an interview with Yediot Aharonot, retired Israeli general Haim Eshed claims a peaceful "Galactic Federation" has long been working with earthly representatives from the US and Israel but their cooperation is being kept secret. In fact, 87-year-old Eshed says President Trump was "on the verge" of revealing the aliens' existence when the Federation intervened, feeling humanity needed to "evolve and reach a stage where we will generally understand what space and spaceships are," per the Jewish Press. "They don't want to start mass hysteria," he said.

But behind the scenes, "there's an agreement between the US government and the aliens," both of which are represented in "an underground base in the depths of Mars," said Eshed, a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award and author of a new book that claims aliens have prevented nuclear apocalypses, per the Jerusalem Post. He said aliens were also experimenting on Earth. "They, too, are researching and trying to understand the whole fabric of the universe, and they want us as helpers," he went on. The Jewish Press notes Eshed "may have lost his marbles," but he won't be surprised by that. "If I had come up with what I'm saying today five years ago, I would have been hospitalized," he told Yediot. But people are "talking differently" today and "I have nothing to lose," Eshed added. (Scientists believe three dozen intelligent alien civilizations exist in our galaxy.)

