2 Generals Among Those Punished in Fort Hood Failures

(Newser) – Army leaders are firing or suspending 14 officers and enlisted soldiers at Fort Hood, Texas, and ordering policy changes to address chronic leadership failures at the base that contributed to a widespread pattern of violence including murder, sexual assaults, and harassment. Two general officers are among those being removed from their jobs, the AP reports, as Army leaders on Tuesday announced the findings of an independent panel's investigation. The actions come in the aftermath of a year that saw 25 soldiers assigned to Fort Hood die in suicides, homicide, or accidents, including the bludgeoning death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen. Guillen, 20, was missing for about two months before her remains were found. Investigators say she was bludgeoned at Fort Hood by Spc. Aaron Robinson, who killed himself on July 1 as police were taking him into custody.

Guillen's family said Robinson sexually harassed her; the Army said there is no evidence of that. The firings and suspensions involve Army Maj. Gen. Scott Efflandt, who was left in charge of the base earlier this year when Guillen was killed, as well as Maj. Gen. Jeffery Broadwater, commander of the 1st Cavalry Divisions. The administrative actions are expected to trigger investigations that could lead to a range of punishments, from a simple letter of reprimand to a military discharge. Army leaders had already delayed Efflandt’s planned transfer to Fort Bliss, where he was slated to take over leadership of the 1st Armored Division. Command of a division is a key step in an Army officer’s career. The base commander, Lt. Gen. Pat White, will not face any administrative action.