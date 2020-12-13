Gates to Biden: Let's Not 'Blow' the Vaccine Rollout

(Newser) – Developing, testing, and distributing a coronavirus vaccine is tough enough. But Bill Gates pointed out something else Sunday that's compounding the difficulties. "The transition is complicating," Gates said on CNN. The Microsoft co-founder is encouraged, however, because "the new administration is willing to rely on actual experts and not attack those experts." President Trump's administration has not worked with President-elect Joe Biden's team on the distribution plan. That lack of communication could slow the process, which is just beginning, Gates said, per the Hill. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has been working on the vaccine effort, and Gates said he's talked with Biden about making sure "we don't blow it." He added: "I'm pleased with the people and priority that President-elect Biden and his team are bringing to bear on this problem."

Gates said he "will visibly take the vaccine," but he'll await his turn. The decision on the order in which groups receive vaccinations "should be based on medical need, not wealth at all," Gates said. "After all, this epidemic has been awful in the way that it's exacerbated inequities." The foundation announced Thursday that it will add another $250 million to the fight against COVID-19, pushing its total contribution to $1.75 billion, per CNN. Gates said Sunday that the US "would've been expected to be the best" in stopping the spread of the coronavirus. "We didn't get on top of it like many countries did," he said. Gates is encouraged by the work of Biden and his team. "They're laying out clear plans," he said, "so I think we'll get through this in a positive way." (Read more Bill Gates stories.)

