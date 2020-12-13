Bras Fly as 'Fauci' Appears on SNL

(Newser) – Kate McKinnon as Anthony Fauci? Yep, glasses and raspy voice included: "Yeah we're doing this vaccine World War Two-style," she said when Saturday Night Live cold-opened on CNN's The Situation Room, per the Washington Post. "We made England go in first and see what's what, and then we swoop in at the end and steal the spotlight." So who will get vaccinated first? "First health care workers—your McSteamys, your McDreamys, what have you," she said, followed by "super seniors" or "anyone who pays for Red Lobster with a Diners Club card." Fauci fought off tossed bras and off-screen cries like "Marry me!" as fellow guest Deborah Birx (played by Heidi Gardner) demanded her share of attention: "I'm taller," she said, adding that she made "a stanky little face" when Trump "said to inject bleach." Timothée Chalamet guest-hosted. (See McKinnon as Rudy Giuliani.)