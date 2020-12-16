In Leaked Audio, Tom Cruise Rages After COVID Rule Broken

(Newser) – Tom Cruise is very serious about COVID-19 safety protocols, as is clear in leaked audio from the set of Mission: Impossible 7. The actor-producer can be heard shouting at crew members on set at Warner Bros. Studios in Leavesden, England, apparently after seeing two of them standing within a few feet of each other in front of a computer screen. The Sun shared the three-and-a-half-minute expletive-laced rant (listen here). "We are the gold standard. They're back there in Hollywood making movies now because of us! ... They're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs, you [expletive]. I don't ever want to see it again. Ever!" Cruise said, per USA Today. "If I see you do it again you're [expletive] gone. And if anyone on this crew does it, that's it—and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever [expletive] do it again."

story continues below

Cruise was speaking in front of a crew of 50, who are apparently isolating on an old cruise ship purchased by the actor, per the Sun. The production only returned to the UK from Italy two weeks ago. During filming in Venice in October, 12 people on set tested positive for COVID-19, causing production to pause for a week, per Variety. "You can tell it to the people who are losing their [expletive] homes because our industry is shut down," Cruise said. "It's not going to put food on their table or pay for their college education. That's what I sleep with every night, and the future of this [expletive] industry." Crew members could be heard saying, "Yes, sir," after Cruise asked if they understood their responsibility and directions. "That is it. I trust you guys to be here," Cruise calmly replied. The film, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, is due out next November. (Read more Tom Cruise stories.)

