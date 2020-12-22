Trump Supporters Plan a Virtual Inauguration

(Newser) – With the US Capitol grounds otherwise occupied that day, supporters are planning a virtual inauguration for President Trump on Jan. 20. More than 60,000 people have indicated on the Facebook event page that they're going, the Hill reports. It's scheduled for noon EST, which is when President-elect Joe Biden will be taking the oath of office. The Donald J. Trump 2nd Presidential Inauguration Ceremony is to be hosted by Ilir Chami and Evi Kokalari, the page says. Kokalari's Twitter page says she was on the Trump reelection campaign's finance committee. She makes appearances on One America News Network, per the Independent.

Organizers put a disclaimer on the Facebook page: "We are a grassroots collection of private individuals 325,000 strong, showing our support for President Donald J. Trump. We have no affiliation with any formal organization." There was no sign on the page that Trump endorses the event. Facebook also added a clarifying disclaimer, lest anyone think a Trump inauguration would be real: "Joe Biden is the President-elect. He will be inaugurated as the 46th US President on January 20, 2021." (Trump has said he doesn't want to reveal his Inauguration Day plans yet.)

