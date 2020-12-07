Trump Might Have an Inauguration Day Surprise

(Newser) – Joe Biden might have an unusual entrance to DC on Inauguration Day, and President Trump might have an unusual exit. Axios reports that Trump is considering the notion of skipping Biden's inauguration and instead flying to Florida on Air Force One to hold a competing political rally. NBC News previously reported that Trump is considering skipping the swearing-in ceremony. Both outlets cite anonymous sources, and a White House spokesperson adds a dose of caution: "Anonymous sources who claim to know what the president is or is not considering have no idea," says Judd Deere. "When President Trump has an announcement about his plans for Jan. 20 he will let you know.”

story continues below

Biden has said he wants Trump to attend, and when asked about his Jan. 20 plans last month, Trump said he knew what he would do but didn't "want to say it yet." Under the strategy mapped out in the Axios and NBC stories, Inauguration Day would effectively serve as the launch of Trump's 2024 run. It also "would set up four years of Trump playing Biden's critic-in-chief," writes Alayna Treene of Axios. (Over the weekend, Trump continued his claims of a fraudulent election at a Georgia rally.)

