Just two weeks ago, Katie Hill took out a temporary restraining order against her ex-husband. The next move for the former California congresswoman is a lawsuit against him and two media outlets for the publication of "nonconsensual porn" she says tanked her political career. Per NBC News, Hill, 33, filed her 41-page civil complaint Tuesday in Los Angeles against Kenny Heslep, the Daily Mail tabloid, and the conservative blog RedState.com, as well as Jennifer Van Laar (the deputy managing editor of RedState) and conservative political talk-show host Joseph Messina. The suit alleges that Heslep, using those media outlets, carried out a "revenge vendetta" and "scorched earth attack" against Hill after they'd broken up that included publishing nude photos of her online, "alongside intimate text messages and cruel lies," the AP reports.

"Media defendants helped Heslep maximize injury to Hill, widely amplifying and publishing deeply private and degrading confidential information and false statements, all supplied by Heslep," the suit notes, adding that Hill was "irreparably altered" by their publication, per HuffPost. And Hill's lawyers, who filed the complaint on her behalf, point out the posting of those materials wasn't all in the distant past: They say just days after Hill filed her restraining order earlier this month, the Daily Mail published yet another article, on Dec. 11, that included a nude photo of Hill taken by Heslep, "[humiliating] her further, harder, louder, and more viciously." Hill, who left Congress last November after the nude pics started circulating and an ethics investigation had begun into her allegedly inappropriate relationship with a staffer, is seeking unspecified monetary damages. She also wants the photos taken off the media outlets' sites, and any physical copies destroyed.


