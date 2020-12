(Newser) – Apple is reportedly working on its own electric car, but it apparently could have owned Tesla. Elon Musk on Tuesday revealed that, "during the darkest days of the Model 3 program," he tried to sell his company to Apple. "I reached out to Tim Cook to discuss the possibility of Apple acquiring Tesla (for 1/10 of our current value). He refused to take the meeting," Musk tweeted in response to a thread regarding Apple's "iCar" plans.

The BBC pegs the Apple move as having happened in 2017, when Tesla was worth $60 billion and was experiencing production issues. The Guardian notes another story from 2013, when, "amid problems with early sales," Musk struck a "handshake deal" for Google to purchase Tesla in an attempt to save the company. The deal ended up getting canceled after sales started coming in. (Read more Elon Musk stories.)