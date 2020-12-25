Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out on Kirk's Protests

(Newser) – Candace Cameron Bure would like to make three things clear: No, she has not taken part in her older brother Kirk Cameron's infamous Christmas caroling protests involving throngs of people standing close together and singing, sans masks. Yes, she herself makes sure to practice social distancing and wear a mask when she's in public. But no, that does not mean she's on board with the criticism of her brother. "I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe," concludes the tweet the Fuller House actress posted Wednesday night. Fox News notes Candace and Kirk are "incredibly close," and Kirk has faced quite a bit of backlash over his protests.

As for Kirk, he's been providing updates on his California events via Instagram. Per People, he broadcast photos and videos from the most recent event, held Tuesday, on an Instagram story. Last week, he posted, "Have you ever watched the eye-opening, heart bursting movie, 'The Giver' with Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep? Today’s government leaders’ 'safety rules' of 'no singing,' 'wear your mask at all times' and 'socially distance' seem like they’re straight out of a scene from this scary movie about redefining life and reality for the 'safety of the community'. Watch as Pastor Rob McCoy and I talk about the human need for hope and empathy." McCoy is the Ventura County pastor who has continued to hold indoor services since May in defiance of state guidelines. (Read more Kirk Cameron stories.)

