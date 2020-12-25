Trumps Issue Christmas Message

(Newser) – After what the AP calls "tossing a grenade" on a bipartisan COVID relief bill in a "final raised middle finger to Republicans," the outgoing president of the United States is safely ensconced in his Mar-a-Lago resort for the Christmas holiday. Trump spent Christmas Eve golfing at his club, notes the AP, and had no events on his public schedule, though a White House statement said that "President Trump will continue to work tirelessly for the American People. His schedule includes many meetings and calls."

To mark the holiday, the president and first lady Melania Trump issued a pre-recorded video in which they wished Americans a Merry Christmas and thanked first responders and members of the military. "As you know, this Christmas is different than years past," said the first lady, who focused on the acts of "kindness and courage" the pandemic had inspired. Trump hailed the vaccine doses now being delivered and thanked those responsible. "It is a truly a Christmas miracle," he said. "In this holy season," he continued, per Fox News, "we thank God for his infinite love and we pray that the light of his glory will forever shine on this magnificent land. On behalf of Melania and the entire Trump family, we wish you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year."