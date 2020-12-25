Fauci's 80th Birthday Party Was Very Fauci

(Newser) – Dr. Anthony Fauci got an early birthday gift in the form of a vaccination from the virus he's battling, but for the good doctor's actual 80th birthday on Christmas Eve, his wife threw him a surprise party—via Zoom, because we currently live in 2020. Fauci's wife of 35 years, Christine Grady, "is a genius at fooling me," he tells the Guardian—even though she's apparently pulled similar capers on him before. "She threw surprise birthday parties for my 50th, 60th and 70th birthdays." This year's ruse was allegedly dinner and a Zoom call with their adult daughters, having decided that all three would stay put for the holiday and birthday, as they had with Thanksgiving. "Because I have been telling the country to limit travel," Fauci says, "and I don’t want to be one of those health officials who tells the world to do something and then they go out and have a party themselves."

This year, the Secret Service agent guarding Fauci started making noises about getting home like Grady asked by 5:30pm. Says Fauci, "I said, 'Don't worry about it, I'm fine.'" The agent wasn't having it, and Fauci went home as directed at 5:30 to walk in on a Zoom call with 15 or so of his closest friends yelling, "Surprise!" They dialed in from across the US, the Caribbean, Italy, and Switzerland. "So what am I doing for my birthday?" says Fauci. "I've already done it."


