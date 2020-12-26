'Heartbroken': CNN Reporter Shares Loss of Baby Daughter

(Newser) – Christmas Eve brought sad news for those following the story of little Francesca Kaczynski, nicknamed Bean. The 9-month-old daughter of CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski and Wall Street Journal reporter Rachel Louise Ensign died of cancer, reports People. "We’re heartbroken to have to announce our beautiful daughter Francesca passed away last night in the arms of her mom and dad," tweeted Kaczynski. "There will always be a Bean-sized hole in our hearts for her. We’re so grateful to have known her love."

Kaczynski wrote in September that Francesca had been diagnosed with a rare and aggressive brain tumor, and subsequent surgeries were unable to keep it in check. In an obituary at Medium, the couple pay tribute to their daughter. "In her short life, Francesca was an outgoing, bold and curious baby," they write. "She had huge, deep brown eyes that followed whatever her parents were doing. She loved eating and being held close, particularly in the evenings." They direct supporters to a charity bicycling event that will raise money for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. (Read more cancer stories.)

