(Newser) – Lori Loughlin is a free woman again. The Full House actress was released from a federal prison in California on Monday after serving nearly two months in the college admissions bribery scandal, reports People. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is scheduled to be released in April after his own five-month sentence, per the AP. Both admitted they paid $500,000 to get their two daughters into USC as bogus rowing recruits, even though neither of them actually rowed. About 60 people were charged in the scandal, and about a dozen are still fighting the allegations in court. Fellow actress Felicity Huffman also served a brief stint in prison. (Loughlin daughter Olivia Jade recently spoke about the scandal.)