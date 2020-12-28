Trump Loses Another Big Voice in His Fight

(Newser) – Another staunch ally of President Trump wants him to give up his fight over the election. The New York Post is out Monday with a headline blaring "Stop The Insanity" on its cover, reports the Hill. The editorial board refers to Trump's ongoing challenge of the results as a "charade" and pleads with him to stop "cheering for an undemocratic coup." It says that attorney Sidney Powell is "crazy" and that Michael Flynn's advocacy of martial law "is tantamount to treason." The tabloid is owned by Rupert Murdoch, who also owns Fox News. The editorial comes after Fox's Geraldo Rivera, another longtime Trump ally, declared over the weekend that the president was acting like an "entitled frat boy."

story continues below

“We understand, Mr. President, that you’re angry that you lost," reads the editorial. "But to continue down this road is ruinous." The editorial argues that Trump's efforts are hurting the prospects of the two GOP candidates in next week's Georgia Senate runoffs, and it points out that Democrats could take over the chamber if they lose. “We offer this as a newspaper that endorsed you, that supported you: If you want to cement your influence, even set the stage for a future return, you must channel your fury into something more productive.” (Some Trump supporters are switching from Fox to rival networks on the right.)

