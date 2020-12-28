(Newser) – A familiar face from the show Deadliest Catch is gone. TMZ reports that 33-year-old Nick McGlashan died Sunday in Nashville, Tenn. Authorities haven't released a cause of death because it's still under investigation, per the Hollywood Reporter. McGlashan appeared on the Discovery show from 2013 to 2020, though he had to leave during season 13 to enter rehab. McGlashan, who comes from a line of family fishermen that stretches back generations, had long battled addition to alcohol and drugs. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge," Discovery says in a statement. "He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him." (The show is familiar with tragedy on the sea.)