China's 'Glacier Bro' Is Likely Dead

(Newser) – A Chinese social media influencer is believed to be dead after vanishing on Dec. 20. Wang Xiangjun, known as "Glacier Bro" due to his penchant for exploring glaciers while talking about climate change, was at a glacial waterfall in Tibet when footage shows him apparently lose his balance near the waterfall's base and fall into the frigid waters. The Global Times cites a local official who said only some portions of the ice are thick enough to stand on. Rescuers who've been searching for the 30-year-old since suspect he was pulled by the current under an ice floe—a situation that would have been essentially unsurvivable.

The BBC reports that Wang's passion for glaciers resulted in him visiting more than 70 glaciers over seven years and discussing his observations of their melt at the UN Climate Change Conference in 2019. On Saturday, Wang's brother posted to Wang's main social media account, which boasts 3 million followers, writing in part, "He was obsessed with glaciers all his life while dedicating himself to them, and this was the best place for him to rest." (Read more China stories.)

