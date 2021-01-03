Pence Backs GOP Effort to Invalidate Biden's Win

(Newser) – The Republicans in Congress hoping to throw out President-elect Joe Biden's election victory this week still don't have enough votes—or evidence—to do that, but they'll evidently have the support of the official at the microphone. Vice President Mike Pence, who will be presiding over the joint session of Congress on Wednesday and is required to announce Biden as the winner, has endorsed the effort, the New York Times reports. Pence "shares the concerns of millions of Americans about voter fraud and irregularities in the last election," a statement by his chief of staff says, adding that he "welcomes the efforts of members of the House and Senate to use the authority they have under the law to raise objections and bring forward evidence before the Congress and the American people on Jan. 6th." A dozen Republican senators have said they'll object to the electoral results.

President Trump's team welcomed GOP senators' plans, per CNBC. "It's encouraging to see so many patriots step up and demand an investigation into the rampant voter fraud and irregularities we saw on November 3rd," said Jenna Ellis, senior legal adviser to the campaign. "Our country will love them for it!" Trump tweeted. But the objections have "zero chance of succeeding," an election law expert wrote on CNN, though they're nonetheless dangerous. "American democracy cannot survive the losing party refusing to accept defeat," Joshua A. Douglas said. It's "an attempt to subvert the will of the voters," Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said, pointing out that the votes of millions of Americans have been "counted, recounted, litigated, and state-certified." Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said, "I could never have imagined seeing these things in the greatest democracy in the world."


