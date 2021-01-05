 
Dominion Voting Systems Is Fighting Back

Will sue Sidney Powell, and maybe even Trump himself
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 5, 2021 3:20 AM CST

(Newser) – Dominion Voting Systems has been dragged through the wringer by the Trump campaign, and now the company is fighting back. Its founder and CEO tells Axios it will "imminently" sue ex-Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell for defamation, and that it is looking into suing others—including, possibly, President Trump himself. The POTUS and his team have lobbed numerous baseless accusations of fraud against the company, whose machines were used in Georgia and elsewhere, with Powell often claiming the machines "flipped" votes from Trump to Joe Biden. The company says its employees have received death threats as a result. A rep tells the Hill the suit against Powell could be filed as soon as this week. (Read more Sidney Powell stories.)

