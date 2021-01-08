(Newser) – Xena the Warrior Princess doesn't mess around in battle, even on Twitter. That's where Lucy Lawless, the actor who played the ancient Greek fighter in the '90s TV series, ended up on Thursday, embroiled in what Fox News calls a "clash of superheroes" over a conspiracy theory regarding this week's riot at the US Capitol. Lawless' foe: former Xena and Hercules co-star Kevin Sorbo, who started things off by retweeting a photo of rioters inside the Capitol on Wednesday. The original poster asked: "Do these look like Trump supporters? Or Leftist agitators disguised as Trump supporters..." To which Sorbo, a fan of President Trump, replied, "They don't look like patriots to me." Entertainment Weekly notes Sorbo was referencing a conspiracy theory in right-wing circles that violence at the Capitol was brought on not by Trump supporters, but by antifa.

The next day, Lawless jumped into the fray, responding directly to Sorbo's tweet. "No, Peanut. They are not Patriots," she posted Thursday. "They are your flying monkeys, homegrown terrorists, QAnon actors. They are the douchebags that go out and do the evil bidding of people like you who like to wind them up like toys and let them do their worst." She ended with the hashtags #enabler and #keepingyourfilthyhandsclean. Per HuffPost, the "verbal smackdown" caught Twitter's eye, sending Lawless' name into the "trending" column and spurring a virtual lovefest of Lawless memes and tributes. "Wow, Xena rules," one user commented, while another called the actor "as badass as her namesake." Even some fellow celebs got into it. "Oh @RealLucyLawless I always loved you but this ... this is f---ing gold," singer Richard Marx posted, along with the hashtag #peanutisatraitor. (Read more Lucy Lawless stories.)

